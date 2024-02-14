Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Avivagen Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$388,450.00, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32.

Avivagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avivagen Inc focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr. Tobias dog chews; and Dr.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.