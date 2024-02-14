PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.90

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 172979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRCT
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics
In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
