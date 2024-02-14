PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.90

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.90 and last traded at $50.87, with a volume of 172979 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.94.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91.

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 808,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 79,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $3,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 808,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,028.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,253 shares of company stock valued at $11,856,409 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

