Joby Aviation Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 6,855 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,015 call options.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

In other news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,154,570.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,577 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dipender Saluja sold 119,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $722,336.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,074,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,154,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 682,379 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,033. 49.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $6,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 16.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after acquiring an additional 866,873 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Washington University acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 36.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

View Our Latest Report on JOBY

Joby Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. Joby Aviation has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.98.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.