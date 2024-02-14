Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.82 and last traded at $36.80. 6,391,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 8,619,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPST. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day moving average is $32.95.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $102,402.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,392.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 356,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,615,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,751 shares of company stock worth $2,948,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,856,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,676,000 after buying an additional 87,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after buying an additional 242,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,652,000 after buying an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,444,000 after buying an additional 407,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

