Gartner (NYSE:IT) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $451.50 and last traded at $452.00. 194,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 434,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.52.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $452.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.47, for a total value of $105,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,058.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,369 shares of company stock worth $6,324,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,532,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

