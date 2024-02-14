iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $96.89 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

