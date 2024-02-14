Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Eastern Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, silver, and platinum group elements. The company holds 100% interest in the Merasheen property with 99 claims covering an area of 25 square kilometers located at the southern end of Merasheen Island in Placentia Bay, Newfoundland; 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 52 claims with an area of 25 square kilometers located in north of Schefferville, Quebec; and 100% interests in the Idefix property with 40 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in Labrador Trough, Québec.
