Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 250000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Adamera Minerals Trading Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Adamera Minerals Company Profile

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Flag Hill, Buckhorn, and Talisman properties located in Washington, the United States; and Hedley property located in British Columbia, Canada.

