Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 15.9% in the third quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 92.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $118.80 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

