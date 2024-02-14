Pirate Chain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $73,816.06 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $35.88 million and approximately $73,816.06 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00050284 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00015718 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

