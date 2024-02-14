GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.
GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.4 %
GXO stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.
GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
