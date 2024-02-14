GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. GXO Logistics also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.4 %

GXO stock opened at $53.26 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Susquehanna dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.17.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at $875,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

