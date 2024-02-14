BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.01-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $637.5-649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.45 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.010-2.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.40.

BL stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -242.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $47.26 and a 12 month high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627 over the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

