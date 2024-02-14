Uniswap (UNI) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for approximately $6.89 or 0.00013255 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.12 billion and $84.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00134657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007995 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000092 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001941 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.67654172 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 931 active market(s) with $85,961,134.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

