Velas Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 14th. Velas has a market capitalization of $50.59 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019818 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001315 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,557,316,973 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,316,972 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

