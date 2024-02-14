NEAR Protocol Price Up 23.3% This Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00006476 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 23.3% against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $3.50 billion and approximately $227.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00026425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019818 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000795 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,177,026,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,039,156,880 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,176,932,229 with 1,039,156,880 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.30107026 USD and is down -0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $203,281,604.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

