Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Stock Price Up 25%

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) shares rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 283,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 289,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,156.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta 9 Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 256.71% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of C$18.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.