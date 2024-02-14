First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.94

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.94 and last traded at $105.36, with a volume of 10938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.09.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.4394 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 33.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

