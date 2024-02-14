Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.50

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $101.50 and last traded at $101.47, with a volume of 5739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3806 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
