Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $95.86

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $95.86 and last traded at $95.53, with a volume of 372555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.75.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $602,114,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,650 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6,246.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,409,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,394 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after purchasing an additional 995,862 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,548,000.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

