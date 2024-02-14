Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 72,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 38,114 shares.The stock last traded at $21.11 and had previously closed at $20.55.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley purchased 3,350 shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,936 shares in the company, valued at $265,188. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,634,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,789,000 after acquiring an additional 909,398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after buying an additional 130,844 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 556,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after buying an additional 20,743 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 270,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

