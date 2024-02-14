ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Price Down 6.3%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.71. Approximately 62,039 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 160,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,249,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,630,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.99% of ABIVAX Société Anonyme as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Featured Stories

