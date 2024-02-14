Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Trading Down 3.4%

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.53. 21,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 68,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 790,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Adelphic, a cloud-based demand side platform (DSP) that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

