NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 2.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 844,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 916,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

NextDecade Trading

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.47). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextDecade

About NextDecade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEXT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NextDecade by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in NextDecade by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in NextDecade by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

