NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Down 2.9%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 844,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 916,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.47). Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
