Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Stock Price Up 24.7%

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) rose 24.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.92. Approximately 106,458 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 46,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cormark raised Alithya Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a C$2.70 price objective on Alithya Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.98.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

