Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.45

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$15.45 and last traded at C$15.20, with a volume of 33360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.63.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.11.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of C$130.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 1.0704225 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Evertz Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.64%.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

