iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.60

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 240060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.57.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

