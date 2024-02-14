Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Short Interest Update

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the January 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.68% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties Price Performance

Shares of GIPR stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94.

Generation Income Properties Announces Dividend

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.10%.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

