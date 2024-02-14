Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Short Interest Update

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the January 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Get Axonics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXNX

Axonics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Axonics

Shares of Axonics stock opened at $67.85 on Wednesday. Axonics has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $69.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14.

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $59,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axonics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Axonics by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Axonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Axonics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1,159.5% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axonics

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.