PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.69.
PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
