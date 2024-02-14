PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,950,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Price Performance

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.05. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $825.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.11%. Research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.40 to $13.80 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. New Street Research lowered PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAGS

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.