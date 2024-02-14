TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,800 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 790,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Trading of TELA Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TELA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 5,349.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 992,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TELA Bio by 6,169.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth about $4,889,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 669.8% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 416,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 362,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 194.3% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 346,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

TELA Bio Stock Down 5.8 %

TELA stock opened at $7.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $12.14.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.