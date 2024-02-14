Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Down 11.1% in January

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vasta Platform from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vasta Platform by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
