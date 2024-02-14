Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the January 15th total of 519,700 shares. Currently, 25.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
VMAR opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 102.75% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Vision Marine Technologies will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vision Marine Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. It offers e-motion electric powertrain systems; e-motion electric outboards; electric boats; boat parts and related maintenance services; short-term rental of electric boats; and boat club membership; as well as manufactures customized electric boats.
