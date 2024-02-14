Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $443,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.25. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.39.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

