Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 211.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 5,937.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BPT opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. It holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

