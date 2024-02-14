Rollins Financial Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rollins Financial bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,305,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the third quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 27,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $125.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a PE ratio of 896.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $128.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.