Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.71-$2.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.23-$3.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion. Bruker also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.710-2.760 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.71.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Bruker has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $76,958,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 84.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,553,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,867,000 after purchasing an additional 710,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after purchasing an additional 487,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 45.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,910,000 after buying an additional 235,518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

