Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $86.13 and a one year high of $106.32.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

