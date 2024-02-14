Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern Copper by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper stock opened at $78.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $64.50.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

