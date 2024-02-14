4,842 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.