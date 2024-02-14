ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $42.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.