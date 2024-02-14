Formidable Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,642 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after purchasing an additional 163,932 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.68. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $153.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

