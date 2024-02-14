Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 650 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 80.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers by 127.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $115.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $173.16.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

