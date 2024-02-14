Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Acquired by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,677,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTW. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $270.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $195.29 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

