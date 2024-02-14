Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.10 Million Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in WestRock by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WestRock by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Down 0.9 %

WRK opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.63.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WestRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

