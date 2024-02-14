Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TSN opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $63.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.