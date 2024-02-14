Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on PAAS
Pan American Silver Profile
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Estée Lauder undergoes a profit makeover to swoon investors
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Arm stock just doubled, here are the next candidates
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- This tire stock trading at incredible discounts
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.