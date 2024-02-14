Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $12.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Pan American Silver Corp. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

