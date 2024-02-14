Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

