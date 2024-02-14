Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $2.62 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,790 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,231,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,888,000 after acquiring an additional 405,363 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $779,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth $571,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 165.2% during the third quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 58,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 36,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LEG opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.32. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $35.10.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

