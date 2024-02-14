Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Trading 9.1% Higher

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.58 and last traded at $22.58. 261,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 671,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMP. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

