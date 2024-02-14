Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (HCC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

NYSE HCC opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $69.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,023,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,734,000 after buying an additional 63,814 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,901,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,738,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,518,000 after purchasing an additional 78,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5.4% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,343,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,653 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

